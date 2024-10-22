GRB Media Ranch Sells ‘Braxton Family Values’ to AMC

GRB Media Ranch has licensed all seven seasons of the reality series ‘Braxton Family Values’ to AMC Networks International U.K. for AMC Reality, their reality-themed streaming collection available on ITVX.

Braxton Family Values follows the rambunctious, tight-knit Braxton sisters: Grammy-winning artist Toni Braxton, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their headstrong mother. The series provides an inside look at their lives and family drama as they battle it out for the spotlight over dating, a DUI and many other family conflicts.

Produced originally for WE tv in the U.S., the series has previously aired on Africa’s MNET and ETV, AETN in the U.K., Ireland, and Malta; and Antena in Romania, among other territories.