Electric Inks Deals for ‘The Ark’ and ‘The Librarians’

Electric Entertainment has closed deals with Palatin Media and Nova Broadcasting Group for seasons 1 and 2 of Electric’s original series, The Ark. Palatin Media has acquired SVoD & Fast rights in German-speaking Europe and Nova Broadcasting Group has acquired free TV rights for Bulgaria.

Electric has also closed multi-territory deals with NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer, Bell Media, and Nova Broadcasting Group for The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

NBCUIN & DTC has acquired pay-TV rights for France, Iberia, Poland, Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia and Africa; Bell Media has acquired rights for Canada, and Nova Broadcasting Group has acquired free TV rights for Bulgaria.