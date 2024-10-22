ARTE Highlights ‘Havana Syndrome’

ARTE Distribution, the international program sales unit of the European public channel ARTE, is at MIPCOM with a catalog of over 4,000 hours of documentaries. Spearheading the slate is new docu-series Havana Syndrome: America Under Threat.

The doc lifts the veil over the stories of several U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers who were the victims of a series of mysterious attacks they initially called “The Thing”.

It all started with an immaculate crime scene, a piercing noise, and American state officers who suddenly developed mysterious symptoms. Yet, no doctor or scientist could determine what happened.

This unique investigation addresses the sensitive topic by discussing the medical condition through high-profile interviews with the people who experienced it first-hand.

Photo: © Brotherfilms