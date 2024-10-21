Sales Call: MIPCOM Deals

• All3Media International has announced deals in Europe, Australia and Asia for Lion TV’s documentary Irresistible: Why We Can’t Stop Eating. Set to premiere later this year on BBC Two and iPlayer, the doc is set to reveal the shocking secrets behind what makes ultra-processed foods so irresistible and how they have come to dominate our food culture. The documentary has sold in Europe across SVT (Sweden), Movistar+ (Spain) and TV2 (Denmark). Across the rest of the world, the feature documentary has been licensed by BBC Studios in a pan territory deal in Africa, Now TV Hong Kong and SBS in Australia.

• BBC Studios Global Entertainment has inked two scripted format licenses which will see drama Doctor Foster and comedy series Ghosts adapted for Greek audiences. Psychological thriller Doctor Foster sees a trusted doctor’s seemingly perfect life implode when she uncovers her husband’s infidelity; Ghosts centers around a young couple who inherit a derelict mansion and plan to turn it into a hotel. Their plans are challenged when the restless spirits, who have died there over the years, start to create chaos for the couple.

• Big Media has licensed limited series Cole: Al Qaeda’s Strike Before 9/11, which is currently in production, in multiple territories. The series, which delves into Al Qaeda’s October 2000 strike on the U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer Cole in Yemen, has been licensed by DailyWire+ for the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand; JoJ TV in Slovakia, and AMC Spain.

• Sphere Abacus has signed a deal with ad-free subscription streaming service BritBox for the U.S. and Canada for a package of non-fiction, true crime, entertainment and drama titles, including the BritBox commission Travels With Agatha Christie with Sir David Suchet, Jon and Lucy’s Odd Couples, The Murder of Sandra Rivett, Breaking Dad: Britain’s Unlikeliest Drug Dealer, and Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Poirot and Miss Marple (aka Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Suspense), among others.