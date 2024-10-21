NATPE Budapest Sets 2025 Dates

NATPE Budapest has officially announced its return for June 23 – 26, 2025. The event will be held at the InterContinental Budapest Hotel.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of NATPE Budapest in June 2025,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Budapest. “The positive response from the industry to last year’s successful event confirmed NATPE Budapest as a vital hub for bringing together a diverse range of content creators, distributors and buyers. We look forward to building on that momentum, welcoming our partners and new participants for what promises to be another dynamic and productive event.”

The annual market brings together top content creators, buyers, distributors, and executives from the television industry, offering a unique platform to foster partnerships, exchange ideas, and showcase the latest content trends across the CEE and EMEA regions.