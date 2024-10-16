Gusto Launches Spanish Language Channel on Fubo

Gusto TV has launched Spanish-language channel, Gusto Español, on streamer Fubo. In addition to Gusto TV’s English-language channel, subscribers to Fubo’s Latino and Free channel plans can now access food programming tailored for the growing Spanish-speaking community.

Gusto Español features a line-up of diverse, culturally immersive shows highlighting flavors from across Latin America, Spain, and beyond. Chefs and hosts present recipes, techniques, and food traditions that celebrate Hispanic culinary heritage.

“Launching​ Gusto Español on Fubo is an exciting step for us as we bring our premium food programming to an even broader Hispanic audience,” said Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Fubo, a leader in streaming, to share the vibrant voices of Gusto Español with food lovers around the world.”