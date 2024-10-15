‘Hello, Love, Again’ Sets North American Release Date

A North American theatrical release date has been set for ABS-CBN Films and GMA Pictures’ Hello, Love, Again, the sequel to the Filipino film Hello, Love, Goodbye, starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, and directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

Abramorama will release Hello, Love, Again in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on November 15. The film will have the widest North American release ever for a Filipino film.

Hello, Love, Again is set five years on from when Joy (Bernardo) said goodbye to Ethan (Richards) and Hong Kong to pursue her dreams in Canada. After fighting for their love to conquer the time, distance and a global shutdown that kept them apart, Joy and Ethan meet again in Canada but realize that they have also changed a lot, individually. As they rediscover each other, they navigate the complexities of their new lives, finding romance and connection amidst the changes.

Hello, Love, Again was produced by Kookai Labayen. Executive producers are ABS-CBN Films head Kriz Gazmen, alongside Anette Gozon and Carlo Katigbak.

Hello, Love, Again marked the first collaboration on a film between ABS-CBN’s film production outfit Star Cinema and GMA Network’s film production company GMA Pictures. Parent companies ABS-CBN and GMA have collaborated on several television series to date as part of a broader content production partnership.

Star Cinema produced the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, Rewind, which earned nearly $17 million at the global box office.