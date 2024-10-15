Geophil Acquires Historical Dramas from TRT

Dubai-based Geophil has acquired a raft of Turkish historical drama series for distribution in Pakistan from Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

Series in the agreement include Fatih: Sultans of Conquest, which brings to life the story of Fatih Sultan Mehmed and his epic conquests; Haci Beyram Veli, Mavera, Victorius Mehmets, and Filinta.

On the co-production side, Geophil is actively looking to co-produce projects across Asian markets, especially remakes of popular fiction titles. The company maintains joint venture GlobalSphere with Istanbul-based MediaHub, focusing on co-producing Turkish dramas, including series Alaca.

Robin Philip, managing director, Geophil, said: “At Geophil, we’ve always believed in the potential of Turkish content across Asia. Historicals created by TRT are produced at a very high quality and showcase storylines which are of interest in multiple countries due to the cultural similarities. We’re glad to take these successful TRT historical dramas to Pakistani audiences and plan to further curate successful Turkish content in markets across Asia.”

Mustafa Ilbeyli, head of Advertisement and Content Sales, TRT, said: “As TRT, we’ve had a successful journey with our content in the region but especially in Pakistan. One of the reasons that audiences respond well to our content is that with anything we do, we strive to stay true to the values that we actually share with the people of Pakistan. With our recent partnership with Geophil, we are confident that more of what have to offer will find the right audiences across Asia.”