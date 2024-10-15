Dubai Content Mart to Expect Over 80 Exhibitors

The Dubai International Content Market is set to take place on November 12-13, 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah. With more than 80 exhibitors — including four international pavilions — from countries such as Turkey, Korea, the U.K., the U.S., India, France, and the UAE, the market is expecting over 200 buyers.

The conference segment will feature DICM Talks, a series of discussions on topics including: Turkish Programming Spotlight: Trends, Innovations, and Partnership Opportunities; Collaboration Beyond Boundaries: The Co-Production Frontier; MENA’s New Media Moguls: Exploring the Rise of Local Streaming Platforms; and The Rise of Original Arabic Content.

The initiative Producers Connect will see Fox Entertainment Global, Blue Ant, Eccho Rights, Caracol, Golden Capra, MediaHub, Seriella, and Kanal D actively seeking co-production opportunities with both local and international players.

In addition, attendees can expect a platform for prescheduled one-on-one meetings and exclusive access to screenings and content showcases.