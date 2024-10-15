Banijay Secures Deals for ‘The Hardacres’

Banijay Rights has secured deals for new six-part period drama series The Hardacres with BritBox in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, TV4 Sweden, MTV in Finland, DR in Denmark, RTÉ in Ireland, BBC First in Benelux and, as previously announced, Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

Produced by Playground (All Creatures Great and Small), in association with Screen Ireland, Red Berry Productions and Newgrange Pictures for Channel 5 in the U.K., the 6 x 60’ series chronicles the lives, loves and fortunes of the working-class Hardacre family as they move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate in 1890s Yorkshire, England.

The Hardacres was filmed on location in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland, and was adapted for television by Amy Roberts and Loren McLaughlan (The Winter King, Call the Midwife) who serve as lead writers and executive producers. They are joined by Emma Reeves (The Worst Witch), who wrote episode three, and Liz Lake (Waterloo Road), who wrote episode four. Rachel Carey (Deadly Cuts) is lead director.