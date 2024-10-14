Xilam Greenlights ‘Where’s Chicky?’ S4

French animation group Xilam has greenlit a fourth season of its non-dialogue comedy franchise Where’s Chicky?, following the signing of a pre-sale with France Télévisions, which has also renewed the first seasons of the series.

The new installment of the 52 x 1′ short-form animated series, written and directed by William Hoareau, is produced by Xilam’s CGI specialist studio Cube Creative Productions, and slated for delivery in April 2025.

Where’s Chicky? follows a little chick who discovers a new place and/or an unknown object in each of his adventures. The fourth season will see Chicky discover as yet unexplored objects that can be found in a child’s everyday life: toys, appliances and other gadgets that for someone as small as a chick can seem gigantic and enigmatic.

Xilam has previously secured partnerships for Where’s Chicky? in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and more. The series also won the Unifrance Export Award for the best-selling French audiovisual program in the animation category in 2022.