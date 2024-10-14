Gigglebug Opens New Studio in the Canary Islands

Finland-based Gigglebug Entertainment is bolstering its 2D production capabilities in Europe with the opening of a new studio facility in the Canary Islands.

The studio has a unified pipeline with Gigglebug’s Helsinki-based studio, which handles both original IP and service work, and will be headed up by the company’s CEO and co-founder, Anttu Harlin; creative director and co-founder, Joonas Utti; and managing director, Beth Parker.

The new studio in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, is pioneered by seven Gigglebug alumni artists and staff who have re-located from Helsinki. The studio will expand by drawing on the growing talent pool on the Canaries, as well as attracting talent from across the world, with the aim to scale the studio to around 150 employees.

Recent projects at Gigglebug include The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti and 101 Dalmatian Street for Disney, Best & Bester for Nickelodeon International, Last Kids on Earth for Atomic Cartoons and the 2023 feature Merry Little Batman for Warner Bros. Animation.