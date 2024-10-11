A News Program in the News

A CBS journalist was admonished by senior executives and some members of the network’s news staff for a tough interview he conducted with book author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Yesterday, in an editorial, The Wall Street Journal’s deputy editor Matthew Hennessey hit hard on the CBS news staff.

On September 30, 2024, CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil interviewed Ta-Nehisi Coates, polemicist author of The Message — a book the author acknowledged to be biased against Israel, because he said, “the Israel side is widely reported in the media.”

According to Hennessey, it was pure journalism, and “at CBS that’s now a problem.” He also added that, “the network’s brass agreed that Mr. Coates shouldn’t have had to answer tough — and fair — questions.”