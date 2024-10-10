Sales Call: Beta Film, Sphere Abacus, The Media Pioneers, Fifth Season

• Beta Film has licensed Italian crime series Pale Mountains to the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland for GSN, as well as to Turkey.

Pale Mountains delves into the tensions between the German-speaking and Italian communities around Bolzano, South Tyrol, as a notorious serial killer resurfaces.

The series is produced by RAI Fiction and Beta Film subsidiary Cross Productions, supported by IDM, and in association with Beta Film.

• Sphere Abacus has sold more than 50 hours of unscripted programming to Bell Media for French-speaking Canada. Among the series included in the deal are reality series Outback Truckers, Outback Opal Hunters and Outback Crystal Hunters, all produced by Prospero Productions in Australia; true crime series Killer Performance, produced by Monster Films in the U.S.; and FirstLook TV’s #Dead2Me and Barbie Uncovered: A Dream House Divided. produced by Two Rivers Media.

• U.K.-based The Media Pioneers has acquired the global distribution rights excluding Singapore, Great China and Korea for the action, adventure comedy Codename X. The company has sold the anime series to Junior Channel in Israel, MBC in MENA, SVoD language learning platform Lingopie for Europe, and Ceska Televise in the Czech Republic.

Produced by South Korean animation studio SIDE9, the 2D anime series follows Blue, a boy who unexpectedly time travels back to the past in a time when his mum was just 11 years old and one of the world’s top spies.

• Fifth Season has secured deals with the BBC and AMC Networks’ streamer Sundance Now for the upcoming six-part Australian series The Last Anniversary (pictured), based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel of the same name. Currently in post-production, the series is commissioned by the Foxtel Group for BINGE in Australia..

Set on Scribbly Gum Island — a destination for true crime tourists — the dramedy is wrapped in a mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them.