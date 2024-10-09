SPT’s ‘The Creature Cases’ Travels the World

In the lead-up to the premiere of the fourth installment of The Creature Cases on Netflix on December 2, Sony Pictures Television – Kids has finalized a raft of free-to-air licensing deals for the pre-school animation series in Mexico, Brazil, Israel, France and Korea.

Chapter one of The Creature Cases has been picked up by TV Azteca (Mexico), TV Cultura (Brazil), Hop (Israel), TF1 (France), and JEI TV (Korea); these deals follow the one with Nickelodeon in the U.S.

Additionally, The Creature Cases recently joined PMI Kids’ portfolio of IP-based toy lines, marking the company’s first preschool license for both girls and boys. In collaboration with SPT– Kids, PMI will launch a new toy line in Fall 2025.

The Creature Cases follows the adventures of Sam Snow and Kit Casey, top agents of CLADE, the Covert League of Animal Detective Experts. In a world populated exclusively by animals, Sam, a meticulous Snow Leopard sleuth, and Kit, a free-wheeling zoologist Kit Fox, work together to crack cases by exploring the habitats and behaviors of fascinating, sometimes bizarre creatures.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in collaboration with TeamTo Animation. SPT – Kids is also the international distributor.