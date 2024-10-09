NAB Show NY Floor Opens Today

The 2024 NAB Show New York officially opens its doors today at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, showcasing some 250 exhibitors — nearly 50 first-time exhibitors — who will feature hundreds of new products and 20 new product launches.

“NAB Show New York is where broadcast, media and entertainment professionals come to explore the future products and trends impacting the industry,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “With a strong lineup of Exhibitors showcasing tools for content creation and distribution, this event helps with end-of-year buying and future business planning.”

Conferences on the NY show’s program include a keynote with Tubi’s CEO Anjali Sud about the television and streaming landscape; panels on the evolution of broadcast sports rights and the future of real-time sports; and sessions on the creator era: how creators are redefining media and how independent entrepreneurs are building global brands, among many others.

The event will run until October 10, 2024.