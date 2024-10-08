XOSQE Acquires Static Waves

E-commerce company XOSQE has signed an agreement to acquire FAST channel creator and distributor Static Waves Media Group. The newly formed entity will operate under the brand name XOSQE Media.

International TV distribution veteran Marco Frazier (pictured) has been named CEO of XOSQE, Arun Maljaars will lead XOSQE Media as CEO, and Linn Adolfsson is chief creative officer.

“With the acquisition of Static Waves Media Group, XOSQE is strategically positioned to expand its influence in both the traditional and new media spaces,” said Arun Maljaars, CEO, XOSQE Media. “The merging of these companies and the convergence of e-commerce, the creator economy, traditional entertainment, and advanced technology will provide us with opportunities that no other company has been able to collectively and effectively capitalize upon globally.”

Over the past year and a half, Static Waves has developed, marketed and/or distributed several FAST channels, including EarthDay 365 with actress/activist Pamela Anderson and K2 Studios; K-Wave, an original K-Pop focused FAST Channel in partnership with South Korea’s Arirang; and myco TV, a channel focused on the world and potential of Web3-related technologies.