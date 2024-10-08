Up the Ladder: CosmoBlue, Quay Street

• CosmoBlue Media has appointed Levent Gültan as the new chief executive officer of Macademia alongside Da Vinci and Azoomee, a family entertainment group acquired by CosmoBlue in September 2024. Levent joins Macademia following his recent role on the management board of Kino Polska TV, where he built the team that spearheaded a successful operational and financial turnaround. Douglas Lloyd, the current CEO and co-founder of Macademia, will continue with the company as a consultant, and Estelle Lloyd, the current COO and co-founder of Macademia, will continue her role as chief strategy officer, focusing on the company’s edtech product growth and vision.

• Manchester-based prodco Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios) has appointed executive producer Richard Fee to the role of head of Drama. Fee, who joined Quay Street in 2021, will continue to work closely with Nicola and Davina Earl (head of Development and executive producer), as he further develops his slate of drama productions in addition to executive producing across multiple projects.