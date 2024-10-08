Earthx TV, Bomanbridge Partner on ‘The Climate Restorers’

EarthxTV has partnered with Bomanbridge Media to co-produce The Climate Restorers. This four-part series explores the science of climate restoration, spotlighting the people, their visions, the stories and the science behind nature-based technologies like carbon dioxide removal and methane oxidation.

Created and produced by Transmediavision, and narrated by actor, director, and activist Peter Coyote (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Erin Brockovich), the series will air on EarthxTV in early 2025 in the U.S.

“At a time when the impacts of climate change are being felt more intensely than ever, this series shines a spotlight on the real solutions that can restore balance to our planet,” said Dan Russell, president of EarthxTV.

Climate Restorers is executive produced by actor Alexandra Dowling (Game of Thrones and The Musketeers) and MIT-educated physicist, engineer, entrepreneur, and social philanthropist Peter Fiekowsky.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media stated, “EarthxTV is a timely and much needed platform to amplify the reach of climate and environmental programming for larger audiences. People from all backgrounds want to learn more about these important and urgent issues. We are so pleased that EarthxTV is taking part in this meaningful project, The Climate Restorers. We are equally excited to launch EarthxTV’s originals slate for global distribution at this Mipcom.”

Bomanbridge will also represent EarthxTV for international sales and distribution of a slate of series focused on environmental sustainability and conservation.

Photo © Pat McDonnell