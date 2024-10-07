SBS Australia and Channel 4 Discover ‘The Mysteries of…’

BossaNova Media has pre-sold Curve Media’s new series Mysteries of… to SBS Australia and Channel 4 U.K. The London-based distributor has also acquired the rights to Greatest Escapes of World War 2, produced by the Australian indie Perpetual Entertainment.

SBS and Channel 4 are the first broadcasters to invest in Mysteries of…, which explores and seeks to explain three iconic phenomena: Stonehenge, sink-holes and the Loch Ness Monster. Each episode unpacks the history and cultural impact of one mystery, before testing the various origin stories and theories that have risen up around it.

BossaNova has also invested in Greatest Escapes of World War 2, produced by Perpetual Entertainment for Sky History in the U.K. The six-part series looks at some of the most incredible escapes from POW camps during World War II, with each episode featuring three ingenious plots from both sides of the conflict.