GRB Media Ranch Has Tons of Factual Content

GRB Media Ranch’s recent acquisitions have brought its content slate to over 5,200 catalog hours, including more than 150 new hours of factual programming: Paranormal, True Crime, Food/Travel, and Docs.

Among the newly-available factual titles is courtroom reality show Cutlers Court, following Judges Dana and Keith Cutler advising couples who have relationship troubles; docureality series Playground (pictured), which takes place in a premier pro dancer studio; and Carnival Catwalk, a fashion reality TV show where designers from around the world compete on a dream island.

Also new is feature film Carol of the Bells, starring RJ Mitte as a young man with a troubled past who embarks on a journey to find his biological mother, only to discover that she is developmentally disabled.

South African reality wildlife and conservation TV show Owl Rescue follows husband and wife duo Brendan and Danelle Murray as they run a NPO called Owl Rescue Centre from Hartebeespoort Dam in the Northwest province of South Africa; while It’s Pawsable follows a South African vet team in their world-class veterinary rehabilitation facility.

Spearheading the company’s varied documentary slate is Blue: The Life and Legacy of George Rodrigue, a portrait of New Orleans Cajun artist, George Rodrigue, creator of golden-eyed Blue Dog.