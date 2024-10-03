Studios Gear Up For Natpe Global

NATPE Global has announced a roster of entertainment and television studios confirmed for the February 2025 event. Among the confirmed participants are Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, BBC Studios, FOX Entertainment Global, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales. NATPE Global will take place February 5-7, 2025, at the InterContinental Miami.

“This strong commitment from major international studios as anchor participants solidifies NATPE Global’s renewed importance on the international industry calendar,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Global. “Our vision of a global marketplace continues to gain momentum, and we’re thrilled by the overwhelming support from the industry.”

Among the other 30 exhibitors that have already confirmed participation, are American Cinema Inspires, Caracol Television, Condista, FilmRise, Global Agency, Mediapro Studios, Multicom Entertainment Group and Vision Films. In addition, over 300 buyers from 35 countries already registered.

For the first time, Realscreen Summit will co-locate, opening on February 3 with a keynote address from Jason Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, truTV, ID, and HLN, Linear and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery. Roku’s head of Content David Eilenberg will deliver the keynote address on the crossover day – February 5 – to a combined audience of NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit delegates.

Both Realscreen Summit and NATPE Global will maintain distinct programming; the agenda will center on bringing the Future of Media into sharper focus. That lens will inform the events’ signature formats, from Realscreen’s 30 Minutes With Programmers series to NATPE’s Streaming+ strand.