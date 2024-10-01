GRB Media Ranch to Launch FAST Channels

GRB Media Ranch is expanding into FAST and AVoD distribution. Industry veteran Will Marks has been retained to develop and implement the strategy.

Two FAST channels are planned for launch by the end of this year across the U.S. and many English-speaking territories (U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand). Each channel will launch with over 400 hours of programming, with additional content being added regularly. Additional territories will be launched throughout 2025, along with more channels.

A paranormal-themed FAST channel, titled “The Unseen” (wt) will include shows from the GRB Media Ranch “Dark Zone” programming collection, including Paranormal Files and Paranormal Quest.

Also, a travel, food, and culture-themed FAST channel, titled “WNDR” (“Wander”) (wt) will carry programming including Top Travel; South Africa with Hayden Quinn; World of Wonder; and many more globe-spanning series.

Marks was previously SVP, Business Development & Digital at Ovation Television, where he founded and led the digital portfolio, including the TV-Everywhere app OvationNOW and the FAST Channels Mystery Alley and JOURNY.

Gary Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch, said, “GRB Media Ranch is truly excited to launch our digital strategy with two FAST channels in 4Q and we are pleased that Will Marks will share his expertise and distribution savvy to help with this next step in our company’s evolution. We feel fortunate to have many hours of premium programming in paranormal and travel for our launch.”