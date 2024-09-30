Realscreen, Partners in Kind Offer Development Deal

Realscreen and social impact prodco Partners in Crime are offering a US$20,000 development deal at the Summit Showdown, a live pitch competition taking place on February 3 during Realscreen Summit (February 3-5, 2025) at the InterContinental Miami.

Aligning with this year’s theme — Pitch for Good — Summit Showdown offers producers and content creators the opportunity to pitch a new, not yet commissioned unscripted/non-fiction feature-length film or TV series designed to create measurable social impact. Topics include (but are not limited to): climate change/environmental advocacy, social justice, mental health/wellness, marginalized voices, women’s voices — stories that inspire greater awareness and resonate with audiences worldwide.

Five finalists will be selected to attend Realscreen Summit, where they will pitch their projects in a five-minute, timed presentation to a panel of judges for a chance to win the $20,000 deal. For the first time, all finalists will receive complimentary registration to the Summit, along with three nights of accommodation at the Intercontinental Miami.