Amuz to Rep a Catalog of 1,300 Hours

Quebec City-based Amuz Distribution is presenting over 1,300 hours of programming in multiple genres, including hundreds of hours from the newly acquired Just for Laughs Group.

Among the recently acquired shows are feature film 1995, dramedy series Marco, animated series Babyatrice, comedy series Like Father, Like Daughter, and sketch shows Abroad and JFL — Gags.

The new titles are joining Amuz’s slate, which includes award-winning series About Antoine, exploring life with a poly-handicapped child; dramedy Larry, following a former undercover police officer with a tarnished reputation, who tries to improve his situation; and The Clan, a series revolving around a repentant criminal who lives hidden under a new identity in witness protection.

In the comedy genre, Writer’s Block follows two TV showrunners who must create a crime series and try to acquire genuine criminal experiences; and LOL ; ), a unique comedy series of non-verbal sketches where versatile characters evolve in different scenarios: incompetent nuclear engineers, remorseless ambulance drivers, impatient chefs.

Alex Avon, chief revenue & strategy officer, Amuz Distribution, said: “Amuz Distribution is thrilled to have added so many great hours of new programming to our catalog — hundreds of hours from Just For Laughs including 200 hours of Gags, along with the addition of filmmaker Ricardo Trogi’s renowned autobiographical film series; dramedy series Like Father, Like Daughter and Marco and more. We look forward to meeting with our distribution partners at MIPCOM very soon to share all these wonderful new shows and promoting our mission of Keeping the World Feeling Good.”