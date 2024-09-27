Off The Fence Acquires Rainforest Documentary

ZDF Studios’ Off the Fence has acquired the worldwide rights (excluding North America and Latin America) to We Are Guardians. Executive produced by Appian Way Productions and produced by Highly Flammable, the documentary is the feature debut of directors Edivan Guajajara, co-founder of Brazilian investigative journalism collective Mídia Indígena, and environmental filmmakers Chelsea Greene and Rob Grobman.

The documentary tells a story set in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest, where Indigenous forest guardians stand at the frontlines of the fight to protect their ancestral lands from relentless invasions and deforestation.

Alongside the film, the We Are Guardians team has created a robust impact campaign bringing support to the Indigenous forest guardians and kick-starting reforestation and agroforestry projects in Indigenous territories along the eastern edge of the Amazon. In addition, the impact work has focused on educating and campaigning for a deforestation-free supply chain around the world.