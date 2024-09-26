Sales Call: ARTE, Something Special, Sphere Abacus

• ARTE Distribution has licensed 10-episode documentary series Markets of The World (pictured) to Warner Bros. Discovery in Asia Pacific. Each 26-minute episode takes the viewers on a cultural journey across ten unique destinations around the globe, exploring local markets that are the heart of each community. From Peru to India all the way to South Korea, this program shows very little-known aspects of a country’s culture and its people.

• Seoul-based Something Special has licensed the U.S. rights for Battle in the Box to U.K.-based Interstellar. The British production company has already produced the U.K. version of the format, which aired this past summer on U&Dave TV (owned by UKTV, a subsidiary of BBC). The show was created by Nmedia and is globally represented by Something Special.

• Sphere Abacus has inked pre-sales for a third season of Murdered at First Sight to streaming network FilmRise in the U.S. and Channel 5 in the U.K. for delivery in Q2 2025. This crime series, produced by U.K.-based Woodcut Media, exposes shocking accounts of people being murdered by someone they had never met.