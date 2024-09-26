London Screenings Gears Up for 2025 Edition

The London TV Screenings has announced that 36 distributors will take part in its expanded 2025 edition, scheduled from February 23 to February 28, 2025.

The number of participating distributors is already significantly up on last year’s number and follows recent news that the U.K.’s annual distribution event will be extended by an extra day in 2025.

The four founding distributors All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment, Fremantle and ITV Studios will be joined by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, Autentic, Mediawan Rights, PBS International and TGC Global Entertainment, who will all participate for the first time.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “The London TV Screenings 2025 is already set to be the largest edition in its five-year history, and we continue to welcome new participants to its ever-growing roster. A ‘must-attend’ in the TV industry calendar, it’s testament to Screenings’ success that even more distributors are now working collaboratively to ensure global buyers get the best access to new premium content at this free-to-attend event.”

The 2025 edition will be kick-started by European producer and distributor Studiocanal, with an early Sunday evening showcase at the Ham Yard Hotel.

Among the founders, who curate this collaborative event, Banijay Entertainment will be at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly on February 26. The subsequent three distributor events will run at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square: ITV Studios Festivals throughout the day on February 26, All3Media International on February 27 in the afternoon, and Fremantle on February 28 in the morning. Other distributor events running through the week will be announced independently