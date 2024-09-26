Fred Media/Radar Inks Content Deal with Seven Net

Australian indie distributor Fred Media/Radar has acquired over 150 hours of content from Seven Network. The slate comprises 12 titles in the Reality, Home & Design, and Food genres, many with format rights available.

Among the shows that are part of the deal are Instant Hotel, a look inside the world of home accommodation rentals; Australia’s Cheapest Weddings and Extreme Weddings; The Mentor, featuring entrepreneur Mark Bouris helping to turn around small business; reality series Yummy Mummies; Dr Harry’s Animal Encounters, tracking Aussie doc Harry Cooper around the world; as well as home improvement series Australia’s Amazing Homes, The Aussie Property Flippers, and Australia’s Big Backyard.

In the food shows department, two of Australia’s best-loved TV chefs and food writers, Ed ‘Fast Ed’ Halmagyi and Karen Martini, host Ed and Karen’s Recipes for Success; Zumbo’s Just Desserts sees Australian pâtissier Adriano Zumbo and British chef Rachel Khoo putting passionate dessert makers to the test; and Plate of Origin (pictured), features food celebs Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and Manu Feildel challenging teams of home cooks to see whose cuisine is the best.