MIPCOM Cannes has announced the nominations for the 2024 Diversify TV Awards, to be held on the second day of the content market, which takes place on October 21-24, 2024, in Cannes.
The awards are organized by MIPCOM Cannes in collaboration with Diversify TV and in association with A+E Media Group. This year, the awards received submissions from 29 countries, with nominees hailing from 11 countries.
The ceremony will be staged in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais on October 22 at 12 noon. Open to all delegates, the awards ceremony will again be hosted by Femi Oke. Actor and disability advocate Adam Pearson and performer Nicky Doll will join Oke as presenters.
In addition, this year’s ‘Behind the Scenes Impact Award’ is being presented to Banijay Entertainment for its Banijay Launch initiative, a global accelerator program that discovers and empowers emerging female creators.
Following are the nominated programs for this year’s awards and their original broadcasters.
Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Scripted
That Cover Girl (Malaysia) – Amazon Prime Video
Three Little Birds (U.K.) – ITV and Britbox
We Are Lady Parts (Season 2) (U.K.) – Channel 4 and Peacock
Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Non-Scripted
On The Line: The Richard Williams Story (U.S.) – Sky Documentaries
This Is Indian Country-San Diego (U.S.) – FNX
White Nanny Black Child (U.K.) – Channel 5
Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Scripted
Cris Miró (She/Her/Hers) (Argentina) – TNT and Flow
Fellow Travelers (U.S.) – Showtime
Lost Boys & Fairies (U.K.) – BBC
Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Non-Scripted
Big Gay Wedding With Tom Allen (United Kingdom) – BBC One
They and Them (The Netherlands) – VPRO
Y a une étoile (There’s a star) (Canada) – UNIS TV
Representation of Disability – Scripted
Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court (Japan) – NHK
One Of Us S2 (France) – TF1
The Squeaky Wheel: Canada (Canada) – AMI-tv
Representation of Disability – Non-Scripted
Gigantene (The Giants) (Norway) – NRK
New Model Agency (U.K.) – Channel 4
The Assembly (U.K.) – BBC One
Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Pre-School
JoJo & Gran Gran, It’s Time to Braid Hair (U.K.) – BBC
Wordsville (Canada) – TVOkids and PBS Thirteen
Yukee (Northern Ireland, U.K.) – BBC
Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Older Children
Beyond Black Beauty (Canada, Belgium) – Family Channel
Dream It To Be It (Canada) – TVO and Knowledge
Windcatcher (Australia) – Stan
