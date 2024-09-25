MIPCOM Unveils Diversify TV Awards Noms

MIPCOM Cannes has announced the nominations for the 2024 Diversify TV Awards, to be held on the second day of the content market, which takes place on October 21-24, 2024, in Cannes.

The awards are organized by MIPCOM Cannes in collaboration with Diversify TV and in association with A+E Media Group. This year, the awards received submissions from 29 countries, with nominees hailing from 11 countries.

The ceremony will be staged in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais on October 22 at 12 noon. Open to all delegates, the awards ceremony will again be hosted by Femi Oke. Actor and disability advocate Adam Pearson and performer Nicky Doll will join Oke as presenters.

In addition, this year’s ‘Behind the Scenes Impact Award’ is being presented to Banijay Entertainment for its Banijay Launch initiative, a global accelerator program that discovers and empowers emerging female creators.

Following are the nominated programs for this year’s awards and their original broadcasters.

Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Scripted

That Cover Girl (Malaysia) – Amazon Prime Video

Three Little Birds (U.K.) – ITV and Britbox

We Are Lady Parts (Season 2) (U.K.) – Channel 4 and Peacock

Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Non-Scripted

On The Line: The Richard Williams Story (U.S.) – Sky Documentaries

This Is Indian Country-San Diego (U.S.) – FNX

White Nanny Black Child (U.K.) – Channel 5

Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Scripted

Cris Miró (She/Her/Hers) (Argentina) – TNT and Flow

Fellow Travelers (U.S.) – Showtime

Lost Boys & Fairies (U.K.) – BBC

Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Non-Scripted

Big Gay Wedding With Tom Allen (United Kingdom) – BBC One

They and Them (The Netherlands) – VPRO

Y a une étoile (There’s a star) (Canada) – UNIS TV

Representation of Disability – Scripted

Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court (Japan) – NHK

One Of Us S2 (France) – TF1

The Squeaky Wheel: Canada (Canada) – AMI-tv

Representation of Disability – Non-Scripted

Gigantene (The Giants) (Norway) – NRK

New Model Agency (U.K.) – Channel 4

The Assembly (U.K.) – BBC One

Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Pre-School

JoJo & Gran Gran, It’s Time to Braid Hair (U.K.) – BBC

Wordsville (Canada) – TVOkids and PBS Thirteen

Yukee (Northern Ireland, U.K.) – BBC

Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Older Children

Beyond Black Beauty (Canada, Belgium) – Family Channel

Dream It To Be It (Canada) – TVO and Knowledge

Windcatcher (Australia) – Stan