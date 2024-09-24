New “ViViCat” Animation Series Coming Up

China’s Beijing Miaow’s House, Tencent Video and GZ Art-land are partnering with New York’s China Bridge Content to develop ViViCat: Miles Purr Hour, a new CGI animated comedy for teens and young adults based on the short form series The Daily Life of ViViCat.

The series features ViViCat travelling the world on his trusty motorcycle searching for the meaning of life. Or snacks. Whichever comes first. Invariably, his motorcycle runs out of gas, leaving ViViCat stranded in a new city or town. Many of the places ViViCat visits will be animated in wholly different animation styles, ranging from anime, to stop-motion and hand drawn 2D.

ViViCat: Miles Purr Hour was created by ViViCat brand founder, Robin GuoBin, and developed by China Bridge Content founder and president Josh Selig (Wonder Pets, Small Potatoes, The Dog & Pony Show).