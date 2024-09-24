NEM Zagreb 2024 has announced the executives who will serve as jury members for the second edition of the NEM Awards. The award ceremony will take place during the CEE-focused event, which runs from December 10 – 12, 2024 at the Esplanade Hotel in Zagreb.
Awards will be bestowed in three categories: Best Pre-development Project Award, The Council of Europe Series Co-production Development Award, and Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award, which will honor the best completed drama TV series originating from Central and Eastern Europe.
All jury members come from countries outside of the CEE to ensure fairness in judging the submissions. The jury includes:
Aleš Pavlin, managing partner, PERFO d.o.o.
Anna Rohde, Content editor, Beta Film
Anke Stoll, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-productions, Keshet International
Catherine Gaucher, manager of International Fictions Coproductions & Acquisitions, France TV
Danna Stern, executive producer/producer, Global Content Executive
Emmauel Eckert, Deputy Acquisitions director, Mediawan Rights
Larry Bass, CEO and executive producer, Shin Awil Productions
Lenka Szántó, creative producer, TV NOVA/VOYO
Marija Vičić, executive director, Two Rivers
Marc Lorber, executive producer, The Art of Coproduction
Marina Williams, chief content officer and co-founder, Asacha Media Group
Nigel McCrery, screenwriter
Oleksandrina Vyshneska, Development executive Tutor, MIDPOINT Institute
Ognjen Sviličić, director
Peter Nadermann, producer and managing director, Nadcon Film
Phil Nodding, screenwriter
Simona Nobile, screenwriter/script consultant
Tom Coan, executive producer, Universal International Studios
