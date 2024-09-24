NEM Zagreb Unveils Jury

NEM Zagreb 2024 has announced the executives who will serve as jury members for the second edition of the NEM Awards. The award ceremony will take place during the CEE-focused event, which runs from December 10 – 12, 2024 at the Esplanade Hotel in Zagreb.

Awards will be bestowed in three categories: Best Pre-development Project Award, The Council of Europe Series Co-production Development Award, and Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award, which will honor the best completed drama TV series originating from Central and Eastern Europe.

All jury members come from countries outside of the CEE to ensure fairness in judging the submissions. The jury includes:

Aleš Pavlin, managing partner, PERFO d.o.o.

Anna Rohde, Content editor, Beta Film

Anke Stoll, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-productions, Keshet International

Catherine Gaucher, manager of International Fictions Coproductions & Acquisitions, France TV

Danna Stern, executive producer/producer, Global Content Executive

Emmauel Eckert, Deputy Acquisitions director, Mediawan Rights

Larry Bass, CEO and executive producer, Shin Awil Productions

Lenka Szántó, creative producer, TV NOVA/VOYO

Marija Vičić, executive director, Two Rivers

Marc Lorber, executive producer, The Art of Coproduction

Marina Williams, chief content officer and co-founder, Asacha Media Group

Nigel McCrery, screenwriter

Oleksandrina Vyshneska, Development executive Tutor, MIDPOINT Institute

Ognjen Sviličić, director

Peter Nadermann, producer and managing director, Nadcon Film

Phil Nodding, screenwriter

Simona Nobile, screenwriter/script consultant

Tom Coan, executive producer, Universal International Studios