‘Monster Loving Maniacs’ Lands on Nickelodeon in Italy

Mondo TV Group and Toon2Tango have licensed the Italian pay-TV rights to the animation series Monster Loving Maniacs to Paramount Global Italia.

Produced by JA Film, in co-production with Mondo TV, Belvision and Ginger Pictures in collaboration with Toon2Tango, the animated show will broadcast on Nickelodeon in Italy later this year, with the option to extend the run to free-to-air channel Super!.

Now available in over 150 countries, the kids’ series, commissioned by Germany’s SUPER RTL and Denmark’s DR, has been recently acquired by several European broadcasters with premieres planned for Halloween-Fall 2024. These include France’s CANAL+, Belgium VRT’s Ketnet, Hungary’s RTL Klub, Latvia’s TV3, and Spain’s Basque Country EITB.

Monster Loving Maniacs is aimed at 6-to-10 year-olds, who are invited to join Edith, Ernest and Bo, three siblings who are being trained as monster hunters by their tough grandfather. These kids are massive horror fans who love dangerous paranormal creatures, so, as soon as grandpa takes one of his many naps, they look for a way to save the monsters rather than hunt them.

The series focuses on values such as inclusion, open-mindedness and tolerance – and its humor stems from the generational clash at the core of the show.