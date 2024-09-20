Lionel Messi Launches Hollywood Venture

Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi has formed 525 Rosario, a joint venture between Messi and Smuggler Entertainment.

Messi, who currently plays for the Argentina’s national team and Inter Miami CF, has formed the new production company to develop and produce TV, film, live sports, branded content and community events.

Smuggler Entertainment has already produced docu-series such as Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend and Messi Meets America for Apple+.

Based in Miami and Los Angeles, 525 Rosario will be led by Tim Pastore, Smuggler Entertainment’s co-founder and CEO.