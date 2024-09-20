Fremantle and TF1 Partner on ‘Master of the Game ‘

Fremantle is partnering with TF1 to launch new original psychological reality format Master of the Game.

In this new format twelve celebrities are invited to participate in a mystery game, drawn in by a cryptic invitation and the promise of a substantial cash prize. Their task: identify the “Master of the Game”, a charismatic and enigmatic figure who remains hidden and masked while orchestrating the entire experience. The twist? The Master of the Game has secretly recruited one contestant as an accomplice to mislead the others. Each episode culminates in a voting ceremony, where the group eliminates a suspected accomplice and questions the Master.

Master of the Game is an original format created by Fremantle France with TF1. Fremantle will produce the series for TF1 and will handle international production and distribution.

The program will launch on TF1 on October 11, 2024. Hosted by Laurent Ruquier, the French series features celebrities including Elsa Bois, Max Boublil, Cartman, Valérie Damidot, Frédéric Diefenthal, Arnaud Ducret, Claire Francisci-Ducret, Jeanfi Janssens, Kody, Chantal Ladesou, Sarah Mortensen and Francis Perrin.