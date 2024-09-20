ATV’s ‘Safir’ Gets International Emmy Nom

ATV’s Turkish drama series ‘Safir’ has been nominated in the Best Telenovela category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

Produced by NTC Medya and starring Ozge Yagiz, Ilhan Sen, and Burak Berkay Akgul, Safir tells the story of a love triangle filled with passion, conflict, and unexpected twists, in a breathtaking Cappadocia setting.

“We are incredibly proud of Safir‘s nomination at the International Emmy Awards,” said ATV’s head of Sales, Muge Akar. “The series showcases the richness of Turkish storytelling and the incredible talent of our cast and crew. This nomination is a testament to the high quality of content we are committed to producing,” she added.

The International Emmys winners will be announced at a Gala ceremony in New York City on November 25, 2024.