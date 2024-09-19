Up the Ladder: Shout! Studios

Los Angeles-based Shout! Studios, a multi-platform media company, has appointed Max Einhorn to the newly created role of senior vice president of Acquisitions and Innovations.

Einhorn will focus on content acquisition strategy and expansion, encompassing licensing, outright acquisitions, unscripted co-productions, creator content partnerships, and other new content development opportunities. He will report to David McIntosh, executive vice president of Business and Legal Affairs.

“I am delighted to welcome Max on board. He has a distinguished track record in digital entertainment, AVoD, and FAST. Max’s extensive background and network in the industry make him an ideal appointment,” stated McIntosh.

“Shout! Studios is uniquely positioned as a champion of great film and television, recognized by audiences and our industry alike. I am excited to join this innovative team at such a transformative time for media. I look forward to leveraging my experience in content strategy to help drive Shout! Studios into new frontiers,” said Einhorn.

Prior to joining Shout!, Einhorn spent 10 years as the head of Content and later Strategic Advisor for FilmRise, where he oversaw content acquisitions and production for FilmRise’s distribution business and contributed to the development of its analytical content valuation process