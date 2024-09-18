Onza Reps ‘Flowers Over the Inferno’ S2

Onza Distribution is showcasing the second season of Publispei’s crime thriller series Flowers Over the Inferno. This new season is an adaptation of the second book from the best-selling saga by Italian author Ilaria Tuti and delves into the complex psyche of criminologist Teresa Battaglia, who leads a team in charge of solving unsolved crimes in the darkest corners of Italian Alps while facing the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Season two is set to premiere on Italy’s Rai 1 on October 28, 2024, with six new 60-minute episodes. The first season of the series had over 25 percent of share on average, with 5 million viewers in Italy.

In season two, Teresa Battaglia’s team, along with Massimo Marini, faces the mysterious murder of a young policewoman. As the investigation progresses, they discover the crime is linked to a long-lost painting, painted with the blood of an unknown woman.

Onza Distribution has also spread its premium documentary slate with the addition of Iberia and Savannah: One Wildlife, A Woman 24/7, Wine Outsiders, and A Gipsy King.