Onza Distribution is showcasing the second season of Publispei’s crime thriller series Flowers Over the Inferno. This new season is an adaptation of the second book from the best-selling saga by Italian author Ilaria Tuti and delves into the complex psyche of criminologist Teresa Battaglia, who leads a team in charge of solving unsolved crimes in the darkest corners of Italian Alps while facing the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s.
Season two is set to premiere on Italy’s Rai 1 on October 28, 2024, with six new 60-minute episodes. The first season of the series had over 25 percent of share on average, with 5 million viewers in Italy.
In season two, Teresa Battaglia’s team, along with Massimo Marini, faces the mysterious murder of a young policewoman. As the investigation progresses, they discover the crime is linked to a long-lost painting, painted with the blood of an unknown woman.
Onza Distribution has also spread its premium documentary slate with the addition of Iberia and Savannah: One Wildlife, A Woman 24/7, Wine Outsiders, and A Gipsy King.
