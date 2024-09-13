Kanal D Inks Sales in Vietnam

Turkey’s Kanal D International has licensed drama series Ruthless City and Farewell Letter to the Vietnamese market. The former is set to premiere on September 25, 2024, while the latter will debut in March 2025 in that territory.

Produced by Avsar Film, Ruthless City revolves around two families and their twisted loves and lives. Written by Sirma Yanik, the series boasts a cast that includes Fikret Kuskan, Deniz Ugur, Mine Tugay, among others.

Farewell Letter — one of the most recent KDI offerings — follows the showdown that results from the love that blossoms between two kids of lovers who parted ways years ago because of a letter.