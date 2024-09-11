A+E EMEA Orders ‘Faces of Evil’

A+E Networks EMEA has commissioned a new six-part series from true crime producer Woodcut Media for Crime + Investigation®.

Faces of Evil explores the flawed investigations into some notorious killers in the U.S. and U.K. These include the so-called ‘Death House Landlady’ Dorothea Puente, who managed to fool everyone into thinking she was a harmless old lady for over a decade, before she was arraigned on nine counts of murder in California. And the Kansas City Butcher, Robert Berdella Jr, who kidnapped, raped and murdered at least six young men in the 1980’s, before the law finally caught up with him. In the U.K., the cases of Billy Dunlop, Russell Bishop, and Karen Hadaway are explored. Despite compelling evidence against these killers, they were finally brought to book only decades later.

In each case, the series explores the missteps and flawed procedures, and the courage and persistence of those who refused to accept defeat in their efforts to bring them to justice.

U.K.-based indie distributor Woodcut International is handling worldwide sales.