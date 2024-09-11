‘A Case for Love’ to Debut in North America on October 1

Documentary A Case For Love, by director Brian Ide, will have its TVoD release in the U.S. and Canada on October 1st.

The feature is inspired by the writings and teachings of Bishop Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, best known for his passionate sermon about “The Power of Love” at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The film explores whether or not love, specifically unselfish love, is the solution to the extreme societal and political divide facing our world today.

The documentary features in-depth interviews with everyday citizens and well-known public figures, including Secretary Pete Buttigieg, NBC’s Al Roker, actor Sam Waterston (Law & Order), Reverend Becca Stevens (Thistle Farms), Representative John Clyburn, Dr. Russell Moore, Reverend Kelly Brown Douglas, former Republican Senator John Danforth, Rabbi Yeheil Poupko, Dr. Mohammed Elsanousi, Rabbi Shoshana Conover, and Jon Meacham.

The film is produced by Brian Ide, Steven Fleenor, Chuck Robertson, Spero Stamboulis, and Tony Briggle, and is distributed by New York-based Stonecutter Media.

Photo courtesy of Grace-Based Films