Danish Series ‘The Sommerdahl Murders’ Renewed For S6

Danish crime series The Sommerdahl Murders has been commissioned for a sixth season. Based on Anna Grue’s bestselling book franchise, the Nordic drama is a co-production between Dynamic Television, ZDF, ndF, Sequoia Global Alliance, and Danish broadcaster TV2. The new installment is expected to premiere next year.

Set in Helsingør, a picturesque town on the Danish coastline, each episode revolves around a murder investigation solved by Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) and his best friend Detective Superintendent Flemming Torp (André Babikian). In the sixth season, Dan navigates new challenges as he prepares to marry Josefine, following the dismissal of the drug charges against her. Dan’s serenity is quickly disrupted by an ex-husband, children that suddenly appear on his doorstep in desperate need of help and a fresh wave of murder mysteries.

The Sommerdahl Murders, which internationally has sold to more than 100 territories, is created by Lolita Bellstar (Lulu & Leon, The Legacy), who serves as head writer alongside Christine Exner (Cry Wolf, Rita). The series is produced by Danish prodco Sequoia Global Alliance. Executive producers are Janni Helleskov of Sequoia Global Alliance, Matthias Walther from ndF, and Daniel March and Annika Schmidt of Dynamic Television.