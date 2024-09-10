Dandelooo is Hiding ‘Under The Sofa’

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has struck a deal with Barcelona-based audiovisual production company Teidees for the sitcom comedy series Under The Sofa. The deal gives Dandelooo exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the 2D animated program, targeted at both kids and family. Currently in production, the first two episodes will be ready next month, with the full 52 x 7’ series available by May 2025.

In Under The Sofa, a group of lost objects such as Diver, a scuba diver figure and the only survivor of a squad of toy commandoes, Dusty the fluffball, Selfie a polaroid photo, Chip a cookie with a bit missing, Top a cotton bud, Queen Penny and Beaver get a second chance as they live in hiding under a sofa. Part sitcom, part adventure series, in Under the Sofa viewers meet imperfect characters forced to live together in imperfect harmony, trying to survive in the apartment of a family that aspires to perfection.