NAB New York to Feature Elections’ Tools

At its annual U.S. National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show in New York City — this year to be held October 8-10, 2024, at its traditional venue, the Javits Center — the Washington D.C.-based organization will be launching “Election Preparedness Resources,” for broadcasters ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential and congressional elections.

These sessions include “Local TV strategies,” which will be featured on October 9, and “The Election Coverage Summit,” on October 10, featuring experts in media trust and political coverage.

“This is a critical time for our nation and our democracy. Broadcast journalists serve a pivotal role in educating voters on the candidates, the issues and the electoral process, and NAB is here to support them in these efforts,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “As bad actors increasingly use advanced technologies to create and spread disinformation, the role of local broadcasters as custodians of the truth has never been more important,” LeGeyt added.