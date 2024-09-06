Electric Acquires Feature ‘Long December’

Electric Entertainment has acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to the full-length feature film Long December. The deal gives Electric all digital, non-theatrical, home video and broadcast rights in the U.S. and Canada.

Written and directed by Thomas Torrey, Long December is a character-driven drama following a struggling artist pursuing his dream of music during one December month. The film stars Stephen Williams, of the band Jude Moses, and platinum-selling songwriter and music artist John Mark McMillan, both making their film acting debuts. The film co-stars Charley Koontz (Community, The Boys), Emily Althaus (Orange is the New Black, Handmaid’s Tale), and Maximiliano Hernandez (Avengers: Endgame, Sicario).

In addition to Stephen Williams and John Mark McMillan, the film features live on-camera performances from other Americana music artists including Sarah DeShields and Drake Margolnick.

Long December was a joint production by Bad Theology Pictures and Caravan in association with Witchcraft Motion Picture Company.