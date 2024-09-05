MIPCOM Cannes Jitters

Party invitations for MIPCOM Cannes 2024 — both “Save the Dates” and actual invitations — began arriving in e-mail inboxes as early as August 1 — a whopping 81 days before the market’s opening day, October 21, 2024. Why the early start? Perhaps it’s because RX, MIPCOM’s organizers, began teasing potential participants as early as June with special offers.

In addition, MIPCOM’s official site listed its exhibiting companies as early as August, when it was discovered that Paramount was going back to its tent in C14, that Disney would be returning to the third floor of the Palais at P3.C1, and that NBCUniversal was taking its usual stand on P4. There was also the fact that “over 320 stands” would be erected for 1,500 exhibiting companies, with the Riviera Halls sold out.

RX’s strategy seems to have worked, seeing as how both participants and exhibitors began planning their time in Cannes earlier than usual, and companies’ PR materials quickly made their way to members of the trade press in search of editorial coverage. VideoAge was a favorite target because of its Monthly and Daily market publications (both print and digital).

Chevonne O’Shaughnessy, CEO of the Los Angeles-based ACI, explained things thusly: “After 25 years in international distribution with ACI, our business is evolving to focus on niche and targeted sectors. Film markets like NATPE Global and MIPCOM align closely with this new direction.”

Loni Farhi will travel from Miami, Florida to MIPCOM to present his new company, Cosmo Blue Media, which is set to replicate the success of the company he recently sold, SPI International.

Similarly, Solange Attwood will be at MIPCOM to introduce her new company, Toronto-based Maven Studios.

Veteran American TV executive Doug Friedman announced that he will return to MIPCOM after a 29-year absence and document the changes he sees in a piece for VideoAge.

This year, the Country of Honor is going to be Spain, which is also the sponsor for the Opening Night Party on Monday. As of now, the Personality of the Year is still undecided. As for an update on MIP London, sources say that it will most likely be coming on Wednesday, the market’s penultimate day.

Finally, Sony Pictures just confirmed their stand in the Palais, Level 1, Debussy Foyer (it’s not yet on the MIPCOM’s website), and chairman and CEO, TonyVinciquerra, will fly to MIPCOM to receive the Variety Vanguard Award.