Sphere Abacus Secures CEE Sales

Sphere Abacus, formerly Abacus Media Rights, has signed a raft of package deals for fiction and non-fiction titles throughout CEE.

Pay-TV Channel Pickbox has acquired a drama package for Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bulgaria for drama series Catch Me A Killer, from CMAK Films with LMP Night Train Media, The Cuckoo (pictured), from Clapperboard Studios, and The Boy That Never Was, from Subotica.

Czech Republic’s private media group FTV Prima has picked up a non-fiction package including Top Guns: Inside the RAF S2, The First Inventors, Alan Cumming’s Most Luxurious Train Journeys: Scotland, The Titan Disaster (w/t), Downwind and Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough.

Public media service HRT Croatia has acquired documentary features Nike’s Big Bet: Alberto Salazar and the Fine Line of Sport, The Moment: How Sports Changed the World, Brazil 2002: The Real Story BI, Boris Becker: The Rise & Fall, and Colombia: Road to Glory 1994 – 2001.

Sphere Abacus’ Sales director, Ros Ali said, “Broadcasters and platforms across Central and Eastern Europe have always offered their audiences accessible factual programming covering a multitude of diverse subjects. We are delighted to share SA’s expansive documentary portfolio of high-level films and series with our many clients in the region.”