Hank Steinberg and FOX Sign Broadcast Deal

Veteran television writer and producer Hank Steinberg and FOX Entertainment have entered a broadcast direct deal. Under the terms of this new deal, Steinberg expands his collaboration with FOX Entertainment, developing new, FOX-owned scripted dramas for the network.

Known for creating Without a Trace for CBS, The Last Ship for TNT and ABC’s social justice legal drama For Life, among other television projects, Steinberg is currently executive producer of FOX’s medical drama Doc, which is based on the Italian series, Doc – Nelle tue mani, and slated to debut as part of the network’s midseason line-up.

“The experience of working on Doc with Michael, Brooke Bowman and the entire FOX team has been one of the most rewarding of my career. Their passion and support from the moment we pitched the show has been unwavering, and Michael’s clarity and vision as the distributor of the content creates such a cohesive dynamic within which to work,” said Steinberg. “I’ve always admired the risk-taking of FOX’s brand within the realm of network programming, and I really look forward to continuing and expanding on our success together.”

“Hank is an invaluable creative partner and collaborator, already delivering the intense new medical procedural Doc to the network,” said Michael Thorn, president, FOX Television Network. “Expanding this relationship builds on Hank’s proven track record for creating undeniable, broad-appeal franchises, and with his incomparable voice, will bring even more incredible, unexpected entertainment to FOX’s audiences worldwide.”

FOX Entertainment has additional broadcast direct deals with writer/producer Dan Harmon, producer/actor Denis Leary, creator/writer/producer Matt Nix, and writer/producer Justin Adler.