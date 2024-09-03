‘Lupin’ Creator George Kay Partners with New Pictures

George Kay, the creator, writer, and showrunner behind drama hits including Hijack and Lupin, has partnered with All3Media’s New Pictures, the prodco company behind The Long Shadow, Catherine the Great, No Escape, and The Missing.

The multi-year exclusive partnership sees the launch of Kay’s own label, Observatory Pictures, which will coproduce with New Pictures all new content created by Kay. All3Media International will be the worldwide distribution partner.

The partnership will allow Kay, working closely with New Pictures CEO Willow Grylls and executive producer Matt Sandford, to focus on creating and showrunning high-end drama series for streamers and broadcasters in the U.K. and internationally.

George Kay said: “This new partnership affords me the opportunity to create ambitious new shows and the freedom to secure the most suitable platform for each of them. Willow is a fantastic producer, and I look forward to continuing the great relationship I formed with her and the New Pictures team on The Long Shadow. I can’t think of a better partner. And I’m thrilled to have the backing of Jane, Sara and Louise at All3Media and All3Media International.”