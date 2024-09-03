All3Media Sends ‘The Traitors’ to Africa, Romania

All3Media International has announced a new round of adaptations for IDTV’s The Traitors. The format will travel to Africa for the first time with Primedia Studios; while a Romanian version has been commissioned by Pro TV. These new adaptations join the recently announced versions in Italy and Spain.

The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by Marc Pos and IDTV creative director Jasper Hoogendoorn in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. Since its launch in the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has proved its international appeal with over 25 adaptations and numerous returning seasons.

Stephen Driscoll, EVP EMEA and Co-Productions at All3Media International commented, “I am thrilled to welcome a host of brilliant new partners in The Traitors family across EMEA. It’s incredibly exciting to have The Traitors travelling to a new continent with Primedia Studios in South Africa as well as welcoming such brilliant partners in Prime Video, Atresmedia TV and Pro TV, who have an impressive track record for delivering hit entertainment formats in their territories. I have every confidence audiences in South Africa, Spain, Italy and Romania can expect to be absolutely addicted to these entertaining and dramatic new versions of The Traitors.”